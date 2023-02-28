 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Will BJP-IPFT alliance retain Tripura? 

Sohil Sehran
Feb 28, 2023 / 08:28 AM IST

The ruling alliance is expected to get a majority in Tripura, according to the prediction of various exit polls. The alliance is expected to get a vote share of 45 percent mostly in the plains, according to the exit polls.

Tripura is witnessing a three-corner contest in its assembly elections. (Source: Twitter/@SpokespersonECI)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its alliance partner Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) are expected to get a majority in Tripura, according to the prediction of various exit polls on February 27.

Of the 60 assembly seats in the state, the BJP-IPFT alliance won 44 seats in 2018 placing them in the driver’s seat comfortably. However, this time the alliance is expected to just sail through the majority mark of 31 seats according to some exit polls, raising possibilities of the coalition losing power in the event of defections.

As per India Today-Axis My India, the BJP-IPFT is likely to get 36-45 seats, while Jan Ki Baat gave the ruling coalition 29-40 seats, and Zee News-Matrize gave the alliance 29-36 seats. The alliance is expected to get a vote share of 45 percent mostly in the plains, according to the exit polls.

In 2018, BJP and IPFT alliance wrested control from CPI (M), which had been in power in the state for more than 30 years. In the run-up to the polls, BJP ran a high-decibel campaign, relying on centrally-sponsored schemes.