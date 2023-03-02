 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsAssembly ElectionsTripura

BJP lauds Centre's peace, development initiatives in northeast as it leaves rivals behind in Tripura

Moneycontrol News
Mar 02, 2023 / 01:56 PM IST

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said people in the region have seen for the first time how closely and sincerely the Centre has worked to bring in the region peace and development, be it big projects like building highways or providing them with basic amenities like drinking water, free ration and electricity.

BJP(Representational image)

The BJP on Thursday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's agenda of peace and development in the northeast as the party led in a majority of seats in Tripura while its alliance appeared set to retain power in Nagaland.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said people in the region have seen for the first time how closely and sincerely the Centre has worked to bring in the region peace and development, be it big projects like building highways or providing them with basic amenities like drinking water, free ration and electricity.

A wide gap existed between the Centre and the northeast earlier but the Modi government has abolished the distance, he said, adding that people in Tripura saw how the BJP has worked to fulfil its promises to them by solving old problems.

BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh said the party is set to wipe out the Congress from the region and hailed its leads in states like Tripura.