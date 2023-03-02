 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
BJP-IPFT alliance returns to power in Tripura; Tipra Motha plays spoiler bagging 13

Mar 02, 2023 / 08:42 PM IST

Tripura Election Results 2023: The Tipra Motha bagged 13 seats, while the Left-Congress alliance secured 14.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha being offered sweets by BJP supporters after the party's good performance in the Assembly elections, in Agartala on March 2, 2023. (PTI Photo)

The BJP-IPFT alliance returns to power in Tripura winning 33 seats in the 60-member assembly on Thursday, as the Election Commission declared the results of all the constituencies.

The Tipra Motha, formed by former scion of the state's princely family Pradyot Kishore Debbarma, bagged 13 seats, while the Left-Congress alliance secured 14, with Debbarma's party eating into the Left's tribal votes.

The Trinamool Congress performed poorly winning none of the 28 seats it contested. Its vote share (0.88 per cent) came to less than that of those who stamped None-Of-The-Above (NOTA).

Though the coalition of the BJP and the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) returned to power for a second time, both parties secured fewer seats when compared to their performance in 2018, mainly as Tipra Motha did well in the tribal hinterland.