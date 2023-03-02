BJP-IPFT alliance returns to power in Tripura; Tipra Motha plays spoiler bagging 13

The BJP-IPFT alliance returns to power in Tripura winning 33 seats in the 60-member assembly on Thursday, as the Election Commission declared the results of all the constituencies.

The Tipra Motha, formed by former scion of the state's princely family Pradyot Kishore Debbarma, bagged 13 seats, while the Left-Congress alliance secured 14, with Debbarma's party eating into the Left's tribal votes.

The Trinamool Congress performed poorly winning none of the 28 seats it contested. Its vote share (0.88 per cent) came to less than that of those who stamped None-Of-The-Above (NOTA).

Though the coalition of the BJP and the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) returned to power for a second time, both parties secured fewer seats when compared to their performance in 2018, mainly as Tipra Motha did well in the tribal hinterland.

The saffron party contested in 55 seats and won 32, three less than what it bagged in 2018. The party also secured 38.97 per cent of the votes polled. The IPFT, which was affected by factional fight, managed to emerge victorious in only one seat, while it had got eight seats five years back. Its vote share this time was a meagre 1.26 per cent. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) lost power in 2018 after ruling the northeastern state for 25 years by winning only 16 seats last time round. This time they contested in 47 seats and won 11, with a vote share of 24.62 per cent. Other Left parties Forward Bloc, CPI and RSP - failed to open their account.

Fielding candidates in 13 constituencies, the Congress won three, bagging a vote share of 8.56 per cent. "The BJP's victory was expected We were eagerly waiting for it. Our responsibility has been increased with the decisive mandate," said outgoing Chief Minister Manik Saha who came to the state's top post in May last year replacing Biplab Kumar Deb.