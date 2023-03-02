 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NDPP-BJP alliance leading in 25 seats in Nagaland, Neiphiu Rio takes lead of 6,394 votes in Northern Angami II seat

PTI
Mar 02, 2023 / 11:24 AM IST

The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) was ahead in 18 seats while its alliance partner the BJP was leading in seven seats, the EC said. The NDPP and BJP fought the election on a 40:20 seat sharing agreement.

The ruling NDPP-BJP alliance is leading in 25 seats in the Nagaland Assembly election as per early trends, the Election Commission of India said on Thursday.

Counting of votes for the 59 Nagaland Assembly seats started at 8 am with postal ballots followed by EVMs.

NDPP supremo and Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio was leading by over 6,394 votes against his nearest Indian National Congress party rival Seyievilie Sachu, it said.