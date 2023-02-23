 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NDPP-BJP govt will solve all problems of Nagaland, says Amit Shah

Feb 23, 2023 / 02:53 PM IST

"The NDPP-BJP coalition will form government in Nagaland after polls. We will solve all problems of the state," Amit Shah said, addressing an election rally.

Home Minister Amit Shah asserted that the NDPP-BJP coalition will back in power in Nagaland, assuring the people of expeditiously bringing the Naga peace talks to a successful end and also addressing the issues of the Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation (ENPO), which has been demanding a separate state.

"The NDPP-BJP coalition will form government in Nagaland after polls. We will solve all problems of the state," Shah said, addressing an election rally here. The organisers claimed that Shah's visit is the first by any Union Home minister to this district in the eastern tip of Nagaland, which also shared boundary with Myanmar.

Reiterating the BJP's commitment towards the Naga peace talks, Shah said, "Our aim is to make peace talks successful and solve Naga political problem quickly."

Stating that the issues raised by ENPO were "legitimate", the veteran BJP leader said, "We discussed and understood their problems and assured them that the new government that will be formed under (chief minister Neiphiu) Rio ji will resolve these."