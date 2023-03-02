 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nagaland elects its first women lawmakers since statehood

PTI
Mar 02, 2023 / 09:06 PM IST

"The victory is not mine alone, it belongs to my people who trusted me with their hopes and aspirations. I dedicate this victory to God and pledge to serve my constituents with honesty and integrity," Jakhalu tweeted.

History was scripted in Nagaland on Thursday when the state elected its first women legislators in its 60 years of statehood.

The two women lawmakers - Hekhani Jakhalu and Salhoutuonuo Kruse of the ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) are greenhorns in politics but defeated the sitting MLAs in Western Angami and Dimapur-III seats respectively.

By virtue of the result of her constituency being declared earlier in the day, Jakhalu became the first woman MLA in the Nagaland Assembly.

She defeated her nearest rival and sitting MLA Azheto Zhimomi of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) by 1,536 votes.