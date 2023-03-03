NPP chief Conrad K Sangma meets governor, stakes claim to form govt in Meghalaya

NPP chief Conrad K Sangma on Friday met Meghalaya Governor Phagu Chauhan and staked claim to form the government in the northeastern state. Sangma, the outgoing chief minister, claimed that he has an "absolute majority with 32 MLAs" on his side in the 60-member assembly but refused to give details of supporting parties.

Addressing a press conference before going to Raj Bhawan, Sangma said, "We have an absolute majority. The BJP has already extended its support. Some others have also given their support." The NPP emerged as the single-largest party in Meghalaya on Thursday, bagging 26 seats out of the 59 constituencies that went to polls on February 27.

The UDP, which was NPP's ally in the Conrad K Sangma government, emerged as the second-largest party, winning 11 constituencies. It had won only six seats in the 2018 polls. The Congress and the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC won five seats each, while the BJP secured two constituencies.

The newly formed Voice of the People Party (VPP) won four seats, while the Hill State People's Democratic Party (HSPDP) and the People's Democratic Front won two seats each. Two Independent candidates also emerged victorious.