Meghalaya Assembly Elections: Factors that could influence the poll results

Polling for the Meghalaya Assembly elections will begin on February 27, 2023. More than 21 lakh electorates will decide the fate of 369 candidates on Monday. Of the 60 Assembly constituencies in Meghalaya, 36 are located in the Khasi and Jaintia Hills region, while 24 are situated in the Garo Hills region.

Here are some of the key factors which are likely to impact the outcome of the polls

Induction of new voters 81,000 first-time voters will participate in this election. The state has over 21 lakh (21,75,236) registered voters. Women voters outnumber their male counterparts in the state, a report by news agency ANI said.

Anti-Incumbency Factor National People's Party (NPP) which is the current ruling party in the state might have to deal with the anti-incumbency factor this time. Allegations of corruption might also impact NPP's poll results, a report by ANI said.

Development and Unemployment Issues such as illegal coal mining in Jaintia and Khasi Hills, the lack of development in hilly regions and concerns regarding unemployment are likely to impact the result of the polls.

Inner Line Permit An Inner Line Permit is an official travel document issued by a state government to allow inward travel of a national into a protected area for a limited time. The ruling party has attacked the BJP with the demand for an ILP,according to ANI's report.

Diverse Demographics Meghalaya has a diverse culture with a Christian and non-Christian population, the dietary habits of the diverse demographics may also impact the poll results.

Meghalaya BJP chief Ernest Mawrie, declared that BJP would not impose restrictions on beef consumption in the state.

The state-BJP chief said , “We will not impose any restriction on consuming beef in Meghalaya. If we will form the government, then it will be better for Meghalaya. We will give full protection to the Christians of Meghalaya. Eating habit is our culture, BJP will not impose any restrictions on them. Many of us eat pork, beef, chicken, and fish. There is no problem with our party. We have not held any discussions on this. There will be no restriction".

Shift in Alliances and a new Opposition The Congress managed to get the most votes, appearing as the single largest party in the state. However the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) led by the NPP formed the government. UDP, BJP and other regional parties were also a part of the alliance.

Moneycontrol News