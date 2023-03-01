 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Assembly elections 2023: Fate of Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland to be decided on March 2

Sohil Sehran
Mar 01, 2023 / 04:19 PM IST

Pollsters have predicted a comfortable majority for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its alliance in Nagaland and Tripura, while Meghalaya is predicted to witness a hung assembly.

Political observers say the frequent visits of BJP’s central leadership has helped the party in garnering support on ground in north-eastern states.

Stage is all set for Assembly election results of three north-eastern states – Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland, which went to polls on February 16 and 27.
The votes for the high-stakes poll battle will be counted on March 2 amidst heightened security in place.

BJP and its alliance partner Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) are seeking a second consecutive term in Tripura. In 2018, the same alliance had wrested control from CPI (M), who had been in power in the state for more than thirty years.

Votes for the 60-member House will be counted from 7 am, in which fate of 259 candidates in the fray will be decided. The state has witnessed a voter turnout of 89.95 percent.

Ahead of the results, Election Commission has been organising peace meetings in over 3,000 polling stations to ensure there is no violence when votes will be counted.