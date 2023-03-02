Assembly Election Results live updates: BJP confident in Tripura, Nagaland, but Meghalaya may be a cliffhanger

Assembly elections 2023 results: Exit polls have predicted the NDPP-BJP alliance to retain power in Nagaland, while BJP has a clear edge over its rivals in Tripura. Pollsters have forecast a close race in Meghalaya.The counting of votes in all three states will take place on March 2. Polling for Nagaland and Meghalaya concluded on February 27, while elections in Tripura were held on February 16.
Assembly election results of three states – Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland -- which went to polls on February 16 and 27, will be counted on March 2. While Exit Polls have predicted an edge for the BJP and its allies in Nagaland and Tripura, Meghalaya could see a hung house.
Exit polls can go wrong but there are a number of reasons that give BJP an edge in these three states. Apart from the Modi factor and alliances, the party has strengthened its organisation in all three states and now have some credible local leaders to showcase
When is the counting and where can I watch it?
The current chief ministers
BJP's Manik Saha is the incumbent Chief Minister of Tripura. The ruling party wrested control of the state from the CPI(M),which was in power for 30 years, in 2018. Meghalaya's Chief Minister is Conrad Sangma. He is the leader of the National People's Party (NPP), which has decided to fight solo in this Assembly elections. In Nagaland, the BJP and Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) are in power. The current Chief Minister of the state of Neiphiu Rio.
There is a total voter turnout of 87.6% in Tripura, 84.08% in Nagaland and 76.27% in Meghalaya.
Meghalaya results live updates: Key issues that voters face
-- When it comes to key poll issues, unemployment is a pet grouse and demand of the youth. All the parties promised jobs and the creation of election opportunities in their manifesto.
-- NPP attacked the BJP with the long-pending issue of demanding an Inner Line Permit (ILP) for Meghalaya.
-- An Inner Line Permit is an official travel document issued by a state government to allow inward travel of a national into a protected area for a limited time.
-- Another important in the Meghalaya polls is the Christian and Non-Christian, especially in the Khasi Hills region.
-- Meghalaya BJP chief Ernest Mawrie said if BJP comes to power, they would not impose any restrictions on people consuming beef.
-- Another factor that might have a bearing on the outcome of this year's polls is illegal coal mining in Jaintia and Khasi Hills.
Meghalaya election results live updates: Will Conrad Sangma go for an alliance in state?
Meghalaya Chief Minister and National People's Party (NPP) chief Conrad Sangma has met Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati. Sarma is the convenor of the North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA). Both reportedly met in a hotel in Guwahati which comes after Sangma hinted at forming a post-poll alliance to form the government.
Meghalaya live updates: BJP confident of winning 10-15 seats
Ahead of the counting in the state, Meghalaya BJP Chief Ernest Mawrie said that his party would win 10-15 seats in this election. "After voting, we have discussed and we believe, we will win a minimum of 10 seats and a maximum of 15 seats," Mawrie told reporters. He further said that without BJP no one party would be able to form the next government in Meghalaya.
Assembly election results live updates: It's a big deal for BJP
The outcome of the polls in three northeastern states is likely to have a bearing on the prospects of national parties in state polls later this year. BJP is hopeful of the outcome giving it momentum for the poll battles ahead.
Tripura election results live updates: Manik Saha is contesting from Town Bardowali
The BJP has allied with IPFT (Indigenous People's Front of Tripura), its partner in the previous assembly polls. The BJP contested 55 seats of 60-member assembly in Tripura in Februart 27 election. The Left Front fielded candidates in 47 seats and Congress on 13. Tipra Motha fought 42 seats and Trinamool Congress put up candidates on 28 seats. Chief Minister Manik Saha contested from Town Bardowali constituency and Union minister Pratima Bhowmik fought the polls as BJP candidate from Dhanpur.
Assembly election results live updates: Edge for BJP in Tripura and Nagaland, hung house in Meghalaya
The exit polls have predicted a clear victory of NDPP-BJP alliance in Nagaland, a clear edge to BJP in Tripura and a hung verdict in Meghalaya.
While Tripura saw 87.76 per cent polling, it was 85.90 per cent in Nagaland and 85.27 per cent in Meghalaya.
Meghalaya and Nagaland went for the assembly polls on February 27 and voting was held in Tripura on February 16. The BJP, which has replaced Congress as the dominant party in northeast, is optimistic of prospects in the three states.