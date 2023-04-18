 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tough task ahead for Somanna & Ashoka as they take on Congress CM prospects in their strongholds

Asha Krishnaswamy
Apr 18, 2023 / 02:54 PM IST

There’s a feeling among the BJP cadre that senior leaders are refusing to come out of their comfort zones and push the boundaries for the party. Thus, the BJP wants to activate its cadre in hitherto neglected seats.

Seventy-one-year-old Lingayat leader Somanna had launched a high-decibel campaign to get a ticket for himself and his son.

Party-hopping is no longer surprising in poll-bound Karnataka. What is surprising is the BJP central leadership fielding ministers V Somanna and R Ashoka against the Congress’ chief ministerial faces: Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar. The poll pitch has gone to the next level following these swift developments.

There are many dimensions to the decision taken by the BJP central leadership to field the two senior ministers in constituencies where the party has a weak base. The party has given Somanna the task of swinging the Lingayat voters of Varuna in Mysuru district. Ashoka needs to do the same with the Vokkaligas of Kanakapura, in Ramanagar district. A tall task indeed as they are facing strong Congress leaders — Siddaramaiah in Varuna, and Shivakumar in Kanakapura.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections of 2024, the BJP wants to activate its cadre in hitherto neglected seats. It is sending out the message that it is a serious contender in the old Mysuru region, where the party has a long way to go in terms of assembly seats. There is a general feeling among the cadre that senior leaders are refusing to come out of their comfort zones and push the boundaries for the party.

Also, the central leadership has received complaints about the ‘adjustment politics’  of some senior leaders with their community leaders as well as friends in opposition camps, where they field weak candidates against the other party in exchange for some quid pro quo. The party wants to dismantle such cartels, if any.