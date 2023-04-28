 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Pot-boiling thriller awaits Belgaum, ‘sugarcane bowl’ of Karnataka, as farmers are angry

David Bodapati
Apr 28, 2023 / 02:41 PM IST

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: While no party is in the mood to leave anything to chance, the farmers are planning an awareness march in all villages. One of their grouses is that the BJP government in the state is yet to withdraw the three farm laws, though they were retracted at the Centre.

With over 70 mills in 16 districts, Karnataka is in the top three sugarcane- growing states in India

Belgaum, the ‘sugar bowl’ of Karnataka, has turned into a boiling pot amidst the heat of Assembly Elections 2023, with the war of words between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. The farmers are, however, angry.

The farmers say they have presented their demands and are ready to support any political party that agrees to fulfil them.

Kattis and Jarkiholis are powerful political ‘sahukar’ families in north Karnataka, which has strong sugar barons who can sway the elections in Belgaum. And the ‘Lords of the Party’ that come to power in the state will rule over the sugarcane kingdom for the next few years.

The Jarkiholis and Kattis literally own all the sugar mills in the state. Belgaum is known for its seven rivers and can irrigate its rich sugarcane belt.