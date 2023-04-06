 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsAssembly ElectionsKarnataka

Karnataka elections: Muted response to BJP ending Muslim reservation speaks volumes of the community’s decline

DP Satish
Apr 06, 2023 / 02:51 PM IST

Karnataka elections 2023: With marginal representation and no leader of stature from within the community, Karnataka’s Muslims recognise that “secular” parties need their votes, not voices. Fringe groups like SDPI and AIMIM are, meanwhile, attempting to make a dent by capitalising on Congress’s timidity

With large numbers and negligible representation, Muslims remain a community adrift in a sea of different castes in Karnataka.

Last week,the  BJP government in Karnataka scrapped a 30-year-old 4 percent reservation for the Muslims under Other Backward Classes (OBC) quota and redistributed the same to two powerful upper castes – Lingayats and Vokkaligas, equally. The outrage has been mild, understandably.
The Congress and JD(S) don’t want to make a big fuss about it, to avoid religious polarisation, closer to assembly elections. Surprisingly, the Muslims who constitute about 12 percent of Karnataka’s total population (some say they are 16 percent) have also been largely silent, barring mild, sporadic protests.

BJP Rise, Muslim Decline
Defending its decision and dismissing injustice to Muslims comments, the BJP has maintained that 4 percent reservation under OBC quota was unconstitutional, and the Muslims can still avail reservation benefits under the proposed 10 percent Economically Weaker Sections or EWS quota.

The decision of the BJP government to do away with the Muslim quota with ease, and the response to it, tell quite a different story from the past. The Muslims who once wielded considerable clout in Karnataka politics seem to have adjusted to new sociopolitical realities and have realised the futility of huge protests. Both Congress and JD(S) have promised them that it will be restored if the BJP is voted out on May 10.

The decline of Muslim clout and participation in State politics coincided with the rise of BJP and its “Hindutva” brand of politics in Karnataka around 2008. The Congress, which has ruled the State for 50 years since 1947, had several prominent Muslim leaders and it used to field 25-30 candidates in the Assembly elections and 3-4 in the Lok Sabha polls till early 2000.

Leaderless Today
Aware of the dangers of playing the Muslim card which can benefit the BJP in a highly polarised atmosphere, the Congress has reduced its ticket quota to Muslims. The outgoing 15th Assembly has just 7 Muslim MLAs, all from the main opposition Congress. JD(S) had fielded a few Muslims, but none could win. The BJP has not fielded any Muslims since 2008.

However, BS Yediyurappa who became the chief minister in 2008 had inducted a Muslim face, Mumtaz Ali Khan, into his cabinet and made him an MLC. The party didn’t continue this practice. The JD(S) has made a Congress turncoat and former Union minister CM Ibrahim party’s state unit president with an eye on Muslim votes. But he lacks both charisma and credibility among the Muslims.