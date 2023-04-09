 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC Explains | The white war between Nandini and Amul ahead of Karnataka polls

Christin Mathew Philip
Apr 09, 2023 / 02:44 PM IST

KMF plans to write to the Union government and the National Dairy Development Board on the issue. Nandini is the second-largest milk cooperative in the country after Amul

On April 5, Amul tweeted that its dairy products like milk and curd will be available from Kengeri to Whitefield in Bengaluru.

Ahead of the May 10 polls, political parties in Karnataka appear to be locked in an ‘utterly, bitterly’ battle over dairy products. This was triggered by Gujarat-based Amul’s move to enter the Bengaluru market which, Opposition parties allege, would affect Karnataka’s dairy co-operative Nandini, and lakhs of dairy farmers in the state.

How it started

In December 2022, Opposition Congress and JD (S) launched a protest after Union cooperation minister Amit Shah said Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF)’s Amul and Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF)’s Nandini would work jointly to set up primary diaries in every village of Karnataka in three years. Stating that it is a ploy to merge Nandini with Amul, opposition parties in the state have condemned the move, saying that it will affect the interest of Karnataka and dairy farmers.

So, what now?

On April 5, Amul tweeted that its dairy products like milk and curd will be available from Kengeri (West Bengaluru) to Whitefield (East Bengaluru). Following this, pro-Kannada groups have launched #SaveNandini and #GoBackAmul hashtag online campaigns against Amul's move. Backers of Nandini stated that there is an unwritten code that a cooperative from one state should avoid competing with another. In fact, KMF plans to write to the Union government and the National Dairy Development Board on the issue. Nandini is the second-largest milk cooperative in the country after Amul. The hotel association in Bengaluru has decided to use only homegrown Nandini products.
 An election issue boiling?