 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsAssembly ElectionsKarnataka

Learnings from 2008-09, 2013-14 and 2018-19 election cycles: Karnataka matters not for 2023 state or 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Amitabh Tiwari
Apr 28, 2023 / 08:28 AM IST

Karnataka Elections 2023: Since national polls are next year, there is intense debate on Karnataka’s impact on the 2024 grand finale. It will disappoint those creating a hype to know that 2008, 2013 and 2018 Karnataka results had no bearing on elections that followed

Will the outcome of Karnataka's assembly elections impact the results of five state elections due later this year?

With the last date for withdrawal for candidates over, the battlelines for Karnataka elections have been drawn seat wise. It is a very crucial election for all the three main contenders. Congress needs to prove to its voters that it can beat the BJP in a largely one-to-one contest. BJP needs to win to give legitimacy to its claims of growth in the southern part of India. JD(S) needs to stay relevant in state politics.

Congress hopes a win in Karnataka will rub off on the other five states scheduled for polls later this year: Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh (MP), Telangana (TG), Chhattisgarh (CG) and Mizoram, out of which it is in power in two states.

It hopes a victory would charge up Congress cadre and leaders for the bigger fight in 2024. It would also put to rest all speculation about who is fit to lead any joint opposition front against the saffron party.

Karnataka Win Didn’t Help In Other States