Eye on Bengaluru ahead of Karnataka polls: Pothole capital and land of forever dug-up roads

Christin Mathew Philip
Apr 03, 2023 / 02:21 PM IST

Ahead of Karnataka’s May 10 polls, Moneycontrol in its series on Bengaluru shines a light on the pressing issues that plague the country’s tech and startup hub

There have been 269 ‘officially’ reported pothole deaths in Karnataka between 2014 and 2021 and most of them were in Bengaluru.

‘Lay-a-road-dig-it-up’ almost works itself into a rap theme for Bengaluru. Ahead of the May 10 state polls, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has been asphalting roads in several locations across the city on a war footing. But anyone who has been living in the city long enough is sure to wager that the same roads will be dug up soon enough.

A light drizzle on March 29 evening laid bare the shoddy work, exposing the poor quality of roads. It’s only a teaser to the possible state of roads in the city in the months to come. Matters are so dire that traffic cops often jump in, filling craters on busy stretches themselves to allow for uninterrupted flow of traffic.

“Poor road quality is always a major issue in Bengaluru. This is one aspect the city never gets right due to various reasons. Only a few select pockets in the central business district like St Marks Road have good roads. There is high pressure on roads since public transport share is only 48 percent and the remaining 52 percent are private vehicle users," said Revathy Ashok, chief executive officer and managing trustee at Bangalore Political Action Committee (BPAC), an NGO.

Srinivas Alavilli, fellow, Integrated Transport and Road Safety, World Resources Institute, points out that the biggest problem in this regard is the rampant corruption and poor work quality of municipal corporations. “BBMP should decentralise the work and make ward-level engineers accountable for the roads. An official working out of BBMP head office obviously won't be able to monitor the work across the city,” he pointed out.