 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsAssembly ElectionsKarnataka

Karnataka Elections: Why Rajiv Gandhi, Veerendra Patil and a 30-year-old incident feature in BJP vs Congress

Moneycontrol News
May 01, 2023 / 10:03 AM IST

Few may remember Veerendra Patil today, but his unceremonious dismissal as Karnataka chief minister in 1990 paved the way for BJP’s first inroads into the state in the 1990s, with the state’s influential Lingayat voters

It was a political decision made by Rajiv Gandhi over three decades ago, but it remains a major talking point in Karnataka elections 2023. Few may remember Veerendra Patil today, but his unceremonious dismissal as Karnataka chief minister in 1990 paved the way for BJP’s first inroads into the state in the 1990s, with the state’s influential Lingayat voters.

It was a political decision made by Rajiv Gandhi over three decades ago, but it remains a major talking point in Karnataka elections 2023. Few may remember Veerendra Patil today, but his unceremonious dismissal as Karnataka chief minister in 1990 paved the way for BJP’s first inroads into the state in the 1990s, with the state’s influential Lingayat voters.

Now, in 2023, with the BJP aiming to safeguard its Lingayat vote-base and the Congress looking to break into its citadel, the Veerendra Patil story keeps coming up again and again on the campaign trail.

With the Congress accusing the BJP of neglecting Lingayats, who make up 17-19% of the state’s voters, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has more than once harked back to the Veerendra Patil incident on the Karnataka campaign trail. “History is proof of how leaders like S Nijalingappa and Veerendra Patil ji were insulted before the Congress family,” argued Modi recently at an event in Belagavi. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also made the same point since.

So, who exactly was Veerendra Patil? And why does his name matter in the current political discourse?