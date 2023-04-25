 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Karnataka Elections: It is a case of six regional elections rolled into one

Amitabh Tiwari
Apr 25, 2023 / 03:31 PM IST

To win Karnataka, Congress and BJP have to chalk out strategies for each of the six regions of the state. Sweeping all six regions concurrently is difficult because of unique complexities and characteristics. In 2018, when BJP was single largest party, two of the regions leaned towards Congress and one towards JD(S)

The battle for Karnataka enters its last phase of campaigning.

With the last date for withdrawal of nominations over, the battle for Karnataka enters its last phase of campaigning. While the state has been witnessing alternating governments over the past few years, the different regions of Karnataka have been voting in a different fashion. These regions have their own issues, aspirations, demands, complexities, demography and leadership.

For electoral analysis Karnataka is divided into six regions namely Bombay Karnataka (Kittur Karnataka), Hyderabad Karnataka (Kalyana Karnataka), Central Karnataka, Coastal Karnataka, Old Mysuru and Bengaluru.

Image credit: www.elections.in

Source: Survey Reports