Karnataka Elections: For the JD(S) and Gowda family, political relevance hinges on a hung assembly

Amitabh Tiwari
Apr 18, 2023 / 08:37 AM IST

Former CM HD Kumaraswamy (left) with his father and JD(S) chief Deve Gowda. (Image: PTI/File)

Amidst all the obsession over Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress, all eyes are on the performance of Janata Dal (Secular). Will it spoil the party of both Congress and BJP and force a hung assembly situation? Will it bargain hard for the top chair? Who will it choose as its bride - Congress or BJP?

In 2018, after a long spell in the wilderness, lady luck smiled again on former Prime Minister JD Deve Gowda’s family, which helms JD(S), when BJP fell short of majority by 9 seats. JD(S) with 37 MLAs held the keys to government formation and it allied with the Congress. Gowda’s son HD Kumaraswamy became CM but could last less than 15 months as few MLAs of ruling coalition resigned and joined the BJP.

In the past four elections, JD(S)’s average vote share has been around 20 percent and the seat tally around 40, forcing a hung verdict twice (2004 and 2018). JD(S) believes without their support no party can form a government in Karnataka.

JD(S) Victory Ruled Out