Karnataka Elections: Five reasons why the state has been every incumbent CM’s Waterloo since 1985

Amitabh Tiwari
Apr 07, 2023 / 10:03 AM IST

(From left to right) BJP's Basavaraj Bommai, JD (S) leader HD Kumaraswamy and Congress's Siddaramaiah.

Who will win Karnataka is a million dollar question in everybody’s mind? Will Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai fail to retain power for the Bharatiya Janata Party? Will there be a hung assembly again and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda’s Janata Dal (Secular) play the role of kingmaker? Or will Siddaramaiah’s emotional pitch of his last elections work and help Congress storm back to power?

The answers have many layers and are not easy. But the history of elections in the state offers some clues.

First, A Short Political History

Karnataka has been a fiefdom of the Congress party since its inception in 1957. Even in 1978, amid the Janata Party’s national onslaught, Karnataka was one of the few states which Congress managed to retain. In 1983, the first non-Congress government was installed in the state, under the leadership of Janata Party’s Ramakrishna Hegde. He was the last Chief Minister to have returned to power in the state in 1985.