Karnataka elections: Congress leaders have a war to fight among themselves before the battle with BJP

M Gautham Machaiah
Mar 28, 2023 / 12:43 PM IST

At the crux of the problem is the cold war between Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Elections to the Karnataka Assembly are due in May, but the Congress which hopes to romp home to power, is yet to get its act together. With no sign of cohesiveness among top state leaders, the ordinary worker is totally disillusioned, while sitting MLAs are more concerned about retaining their own seats rather than working for the party’s victory.
At the crux of the problem is the cold war between Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, with both staking claim to the CM’s post even before the party has won the elections.

A Divided House

Siddaramaiah, the tallest leader of the Congress in the state, is a crowd puller, whose grasp over the Constitution, financial issues and politics in general is admired even by his rivals. Shivakumar, an original Congressman – unlike Siddaramaiah who migrated from Janata Dal  (S) – is a warhorse known for his organising skills and crisis management.

Even as Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar have their daggers drawn, Dalit leader G Parameshwara who is the Chairman of the Manifesto Committee is sulking, having been totally sidelined, with the party finalising and announcing electoral promises without his knowledge.  Similarly, Lingayat leader MB Patil, who was appointed as the KPCC Campaign Committee Chairman appears to have withdrawn into a shell.