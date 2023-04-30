 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Karnataka Elections: Congress associated with '85 percent commission': PM Modi says at public meeting in Karnataka

PTI
Apr 30, 2023 / 02:54 PM IST

The Prime Minister's attack on the Congress comes following the party's strong campaign against the ruling BJP in Karnataka over allegations that it was taking "40 per cent commission" from contractors.

Coming down heavily on the Congress on the issue of corruption, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the grand old party had always been associated with "85 per cent commission", and its "shahi parivar" (royal family) was out on bail in connection with scams worth thousands of crores of rupees.

Training guns on the Congress over its party president M Mallikarjun Kharge's 'venomous snake' barb at him, Modi said that the snake was the charm of lord Shiva's neck, and for him the people of the country were a "form of god", and he was fine with being compared to the snake on their necks.

"There is a reason why the country has lost trust in Congress and its 'shahi parivar': Congress's identity has always been associated with 85 per cent commission. During Congress's rule its top leader and then prime minister used to say with pride that if he sends Rs one from Delhi,15 paise reaches them (people) on ground. Congress's claws used to snatch away 85 paise of the poor," Modi said.

Addressing a public meeting in Kolar, the Prime Minister said, "This is not BJP's allegation, but it is the public acceptance of the Congress's former prime minister. Congress that eats 85 per cent commission can never work for the development of Karnataka." The Prime Minister's attack on the Congress comes following the party's strong campaign against the ruling BJP in Karnataka over allegations that it was taking "40 per cent commission" from contractors.