Karnataka Elections: BJP to release first list of candidates on April 8

Sohil Sehran
Apr 04, 2023 / 05:02 PM IST

The Central Parliamentary Board meeting of the party is expected be held in Delhi on May 7 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in which candidates will be finalised for Karnataka, said sources.

Ahead of the Karnataka Assembly polls scheduled for May 10, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is reportedly set to release its first list of candidates on April 8.

According to sources, the party's Central Parliamentary Board meeting is expected to be held on May 7 in Delhi, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in attendance, to finalize the list of candidates for Karnataka.

The party has completed the process of shortlisting candidates at the state level, taking the opinions of its Shakti Kendra chiefs on probable winning candidates through secret ballot voting.

