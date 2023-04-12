 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Karnataka Elections: BJP faces backlash as rebels emerge before polls

Sohil Sehran
Apr 12, 2023 / 05:37 PM IST

The actual number of rebels will come into existence on April 20, which is the last date of making nominations for the polls.

In Karnataka, many BJP leaders are upset over losing tickets to contest the upcoming assembly polls.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is facing backlash in Karnataka after releasing its first list of 189 candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls.

The party, which is seeking a second consecutive term in the state, has dropped nine incumbent MLAs and given tickets to 52 new candidates, sidelining veterans.

This move has led to criticism and protests from some party members, with former deputy chief Laxman Savadi quitting the BJP after being dropped from the list of candidates.

The situation may worsen for the BJP as April 20, the last date for making nominations for the polls, is expected to reveal the actual number of rebels within the party.