Karnataka Elections 2023: Rahul Gandhi's disqualification a campaign issue, says Congress leader Veerappa Moily

The disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as a Lok Sabha member would be a campaign issue for the Congress in the Assembly elections in Karnataka and it would contribute to the defeat of the BJP government in the state, senior party leader M Veerappa Moily said on April 3.

In an interview with PTI, the former Karnataka chief minister said there is a "groundswell" of support for the Congress in the state, and his party's campaign on corruption issues have worked, while the BJP is facing a "strong, anti-incumbency wave".

"Definitely, it (Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's disqualification following his conviction and sentencing by a Surat court) will be a campaign issue," the former Union minister said.

Moneycontrol News