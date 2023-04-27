 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Karnataka Elections 2023: Rahul Gandhi promises fishermen Rs 10 lakh insurance cover, Rs 25 subsidy per litre of diesel

PTI
Apr 27, 2023 / 10:38 PM IST

During an interaction with members of the fishing community at Kapu in Udupi district, he alleged that corruption and price rise are hurting the fisherfolk, and getting bank loans have become difficult.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday promised Rs 10 lakh insurance cover for fishermen, Rs one lakh interest-free loan to fisherwomen and Rs 25 subsidy per litre of diesel up to a maximum of 500 litres per day, if Congress is voted to power in Karnataka.

Fish population is decreasing, operation cost is going up resulting in increase in fish price. Thats why we want to help you and offer you some relief, the former Congress president said.

"We will do three things for you: Rs 10 lakh insurance cover for fishermen, Rs one lakh interest-free loan to fisherwomen and a subsidy of Rs 25 per litre of diesel up to 500 litres diesel a day, Gandhi said.