Karnataka Elections 2023: Commercial tax officials raid BJP MLC R Shankar’s office and residence ahead of state polls

Mar 16, 2023 / 01:56 PM IST

BJP MLC R Shankar has alleged that that the raid was part of a conspiracy against him and the items found at his place were for distribution to people as part of charity work that he has been doing for several years now, and has nothing to do with the Karnataka Assembly Elections.

Commercial tax officials on Tuesday raided the residence and office of the former minister and BJP MLC R Shankar in Karnataka’s Haveri district. The team seized items included more than 6,000 sarees, over 9,000 school and college bags and plates, and household items worth around Rs 30-40 lakh.

The raid comes just ahead of the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections amid allegations that R Shankar was trying to lure voters before the elections. R Shankar’s loyalists and followers also reportedly protested in front of Shankar’s residence, as reported by News18.

The raid was conducted under the leadership of Haveri Commercial Tax Commissioner Sivakumar.

Meanwhile, official sources told PTI that the Sivakumar has been asked to check the bills of the items and submit a report to the state government. Tax officials are likely to file a case if Shankar fails to provide bills for the items found at the properties linked to him, they said.