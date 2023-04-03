 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Karnataka Elections 2023: BJP Parliamentary Board likely to meet on April 8 to decide candidates, says CM Bommai

Moneycontrol News
Apr 03, 2023 / 01:04 PM IST

Karnataka polls: The Parliamentary Board is the BJP's highest decision-making body.

Karnataka Elections: CM Bommai indicated that there is strong competition to get a BJP ticket to contest the polls.

The BJP Parliamentary Board is likely to meet on April 8 to finalise the list of BJP candidates for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly elections, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on April 3.

He said the ruling party already has the survey report of each constituency but it has sought the opinion of each District Core Committee on shortlisted candidates.

"We will discuss the names recommended by the district committees during the State Core Committee meeting on Tuesday and then send it to the Central Parliamentary Board. The Parliamentary Board is likely to meet on April 8 where the names will be finalised after discussion," Bommai said.

