Karnataka Elections 2023: BJP national president JP Nadda to visit poll-bound state over next two days

BJP national president J P Nadda will visit poll-bound Karnataka over the next two days. During his visit, he will take part in the party's programmes in Chitradurga and Tumakuru districts.

Nadda is also scheduled to attend the election management and campaign committee meetings in Bengaluru, according to the PTI report.

Nadda will arrive at the Toranagallu Airport on Friday afternoon and will participate in the party's 'Vijaya Sankalpa Yatre' at Challakere from 3 PM, PTI wrote quoting BJP's State general secretary Siddaraju.

He will flag off a bike rally at Molakalmuru at 5.20 PM, participate in the public meeting, and on March 18, he will participate in two roadshows in Tumakuru district, one at Tiptur from 11 AM, and the other in Chikkanayakanahalli from 2 PM.

Later in the evening, Nadda will take part in the party's election management committee and campaign committee meetings in Bengaluru, before returning to New Delhi that night, Siddaraju added.

Moneycontrol News