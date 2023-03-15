 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsAssembly ElectionsKarnataka

Karnataka Elections 2023: BJP deputes in-charges in 224 constituencies

Sohil Sehran
Mar 15, 2023 / 05:53 PM IST

Karnataka election updates: The in-charges who are from party’s state unit have been directed by central leadership to spend four-days a week in March and five-days a week in the month of April in their respective constituencies, said sources.

BJP(Representational image)

Ahead of Karnataka Assembly elections, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has deputed in-charges across 224 assembly constituencies to look after the poll preparations and access ground situation.

The in-charges, who are from party’s state unit, have been directed by central leadership to spend four-days a week in March and five-days a week in the month of April in their respective constituencies, said sources.

These leaders are currently having meetings with workers at booth level, block level and district level to achieve the target of winning 150 seats in the upcoming polls.

They will also take feedback about candidates and submit the report to state election committee after which central election team will take a final call. Sources said 30 percent of the incumbent MLAs are not expected to get tickets this time.