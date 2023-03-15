Karnataka Elections 2023: BJP deputes in-charges in 224 constituencies

Ahead of Karnataka Assembly elections, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has deputed in-charges across 224 assembly constituencies to look after the poll preparations and access ground situation.

The in-charges, who are from party’s state unit, have been directed by central leadership to spend four-days a week in March and five-days a week in the month of April in their respective constituencies, said sources.

These leaders are currently having meetings with workers at booth level, block level and district level to achieve the target of winning 150 seats in the upcoming polls.

They will also take feedback about candidates and submit the report to state election committee after which central election team will take a final call. Sources said 30 percent of the incumbent MLAs are not expected to get tickets this time.

"As poll schedule for Karnataka will be announced, in-charges will have to stay in their constituencies till elections are over. The party has a different strategy for Karnataka, which has not been followed in any other state," said BJP spokesperson Ganesh Karnik. He also said the union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who has been appointed as campaign in-charge and BJP's Tamil Nadu state president as co-in charge are working on the strategy of holding rallies for national level leaders in the state.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi too will be visiting Karnataka again on March 25 to address rallies. In Karnataka, BJP is contesting on all seats without forging an alliance, while the Congress is banking on its national president Mallikarjun Kharge and recently concluded Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Sohil Sehran