Karnataka Elections 2023: AAP to chalk party manifesto for state polls after seeking people's opinions

Moneycontrol News
Mar 16, 2023 / 04:01 PM IST

Expecting active participation from all the sections of the society, Aam Aadmi Party’s Karnataka state president Prithvi Reddy said on Tuesday that the manifesto, ahead of the Karnataka assembly elections, will help the party to add more ‘assurances’ for the state and the people. Reddy also added that the manifesto will contain solutions to people's problems.

On March 18 and 19, AAP’s working president, deputy working president, contestants and workers will collect information for the manifesto.

Aam Aadmi Party’s Prithvi Reddy, who is also the Karnataka state party president announced on Tuesday that the party will seek people's opinions for the preparation of a manifesto for the state Assembly elections.

"This is the first time in Karnataka that people's opinions will be collected and a manifesto will be prepared based on the information about the people's requirements,” Reddy said while speaking at the press conference, assuring that the manifesto will contain solutions to people's problems.

“Many parties pretend that they have gathered information by having a debate. Some parties hold discussions in five-star hotels. But what really needs to be discussed is with the common people and in the rural areas. Aam Aadmi Party has come up with a plan to make a system for this," he further added as reported by ANI.

Reddy said people from all sections of society are expected to participate in the process and that information will be collected from all assembly constituencies in the state and a manifesto will be prepared “by the people and for the people” and will help the part to add more ‘assurances’ for the state and the people.