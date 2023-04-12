 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Karnataka Election 2023: Shivakumar bats for Kharge as CM, upset Siddaramaiah wants clarity on post

Naheed Ataulla
Apr 12, 2023 / 02:31 PM IST

Siddaramaiah, known for his obdurate actions at times, is aspiring to become CM for the second time and is capable of taking a tough stand not to contest the elections if he is disregarded.

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar's recent statement that he was willing to sacrifice the chief minister’s post if party president Mallikarjun M Kharge threw his hat in the ring has caused a flutter.

No one in the party has been able to figure out what triggered Shivakumar’s statement, apart from the rather obvious bid to checkmate his rival and Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah for the coveted slot.

It’s been almost a week now since the statement and the Central and state leadership has been preoccupied with the jugglery of awarding tickets to candidates. The utterances of Shivakumar, president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, have not only baffled the rank and file in the party, they have also upset Siddaramaiah and his followers.

According to Congress sources, Siddaramaiah has indicated he will reconsider contesting the assembly elections scheduled on May 10 if statements on the CM’s post continue to surface even after a warning from the party high command to desist.