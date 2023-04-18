 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
How the Congress can gain from the BJP sidelining its Lingayat leaders

Naheed Ataulla
Apr 18, 2023 / 12:58 PM IST

The Congress has a golden opportunity to build a narrative of Lingayats being sidelined by the BJP to rebuild its lost vote bank in the community.

Chartered flights and helicopters were pressed into service by the Congress to ferry disgruntled BJP leaders denied tickets to contest the May 10 Assembly elections to Bengaluru. All this even before the BJP leaders could officially declare their intent to join the party. It has been a windfall for the Congress in Karnataka, which is seeking to return to power, after it managed prize catches in former Chief Minister Jagdish Shettar and former MLC Laxman S Savadi, both denied tickets by the BJP.

The common factor in the defections was that these leaders represented the Lingayat community, the base vote bank of the BJP over the years. Shettar, whose political moorings were in the Jana Sangh and RSS, and who, along with former chief Minister B S Yediyurappa was responsible for building the BJP in Karnataka from scratch, warned that his exit would have a bearing on at least 20 to 25  seats.

Speaking to the media in Hubballi on April 16, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai admitted that Shettar’s resignation from the party would impact the BJP, adding “but damage control exercise will be made to minimise it”. As switching parties by candidates is common during elections, the dent is less in a ruling party. However, the ruling BJP in Karnataka, which has always claimed to be a party with a difference and discipline, has been losing many leaders who failed to get tickets.

Other Lingayat leaders who quit the BJP include Ramdurg (Belagavi district) MLA Mahadevappa Yadwad; MK Pattanshetty and Mahantesh Mamadapur from Badami in Bagalkot. Besides, Yediyurappa's Man Friday NR Santosh, whose viral videos of Congress-JD(S) MLAs being escorted to Mumbai in 2019 helped trigger the downfall of the Kumaraswamy government, also resigned after he failed to get a ticket from Arsikere in Hassan district. The JD(S), whose sitting MLA KM Shivalinge Gowda quit to join the Congress, was quick to adopt him.