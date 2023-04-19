 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsAssembly ElectionsKarnataka

Ex-Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's son B Y Vijayendra files nomination in Shikaripura

PTI
Apr 19, 2023 / 12:30 PM IST

Earlier today, the state BJP Vice-President visited a temple, and also held a roadshow.

Ex-Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's son B Y Vijayendra files nomination in Shikaripura

B Y Vijayendra, son of BJP strongman B S Yediyurappa, on Wednesday filed his nomination from the Shikaripura constituency in Shivamogga district for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly elections.

Earlier today, the state BJP Vice-President visited a temple, and also held a roadshow.

Former chief minister Yediyurappa, who represents the seat in the outgoing Assembly, and Vijayendra's brother B Y Raghavendra, who is the Lok Sabha member from Shivamogga, were among those present.

Yediyurappa has already retired from electoral politics.