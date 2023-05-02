Karnataka Congress manifesto promises to constitute gig workers' welfare board, earmarks Rs 3,000 crore fund

The Congress released its manifesto for the Karnataka elections on May 2, promising to set up a 'gig workers welfare board' with a Rs 3,000 crore seed money allotment.

The party stated that a new transparent policy will be rolled out for out-source employment. This is to mandate a minimum hourly wage for all gig and organised workers in domestic and personal care, logistics, food delivery, e-pharmacy, transportation and other relevant sectors. Rajasthan was the first state to announce a welfare board and separate fund for gig workers.

The party has promised to offer a range of financial assistance options to support startups, such as startup funds of Rs 10 crore per constituency, a startup subsidy of up to Rs 25 lakh, and a soft loan of Rs 1 crore at an interest rate of 6%.

It has also pledged to set up tech parks in Mysuru, Mangalore and Hubbali - Dharwad to create one lakh employment opportunities and invest Rs 100 crore to support businesses that solve societal issues in Karnataka such as housing, flooding, waste management and zero carbon transport. The party manifesto also stated that they will develop world-class fintech innovation hubs and incubation parks in Devanahalli and Davangere.

The party aims to encourage the use of eco-friendly vehicles and has proposed to provide state GST concessions for electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers within urban areas. Additionally, they have pledged to provide 5,000 new electric buses to BMTC and e-rickshaws to improve first-mile and last-mile connectivity. With regard to Bengaluru, the party has promised to create a mega Bengaluru region with infrastructure and administrative connections with cities like Kolar, Chikballapura , Doddaballapura , Tumakuru , Ramangara and Kanakapura. To reduce traffic congestion in Bengaluru, the party promised to construct north-south, south-east long elevated flyovers, extension of Metro rail to Tumakuru, Vasantanarasapura industrial hub, and construction of tunnel roads in the Central Business District.

Karnataka Elections 2023 LIVE: Rahul Gandhi mocks Modi, says PM talks only about himself even in sta... It also promised the 'Krishni Unnathi Nidhi,' which would provide Rs 500 crore in seed money to encourage startups and innovation in agricultural and allied sectors. The party has announced plans to establish fully equipped cyber police stations in each district, as well as a Rs 200 crore seed fund to build infrastructure for cybercrime and financial investigations. The party has said that it will fill approved vacancies in all government departments within a year. and treat employees of government-owned transport corporations on par with government employees and other boards and corporations in terms of salary and services. The Congress in its manifesto also said that it will "sympathetically consider extension of OPS to the pensionable government employees who joined service since 2006." The party also announced five guarantees: Gruha Jyothi (200 units of free electricity to all houses), Gruha Lakshmi (Rs 2,000/month to women head of the family), Anna Bhagya (10kg of food grains to every person in BPL family), Yuvanidhi (Rs 3,000 per month for two years to unemployed graduates and Rs 1,500/per month for two years to unemployed diploma holders) and Shakti (free travel to all women throughout the state in regular KSRTC/BMTC buses).

Moneycontrol News