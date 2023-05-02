 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Karnataka Congress manifesto promises to constitute gig workers' welfare board, earmarks Rs 3,000 crore fund

Moneycontrol News
May 02, 2023 / 11:58 AM IST

The Congress released its manifesto for the Karnataka elections on May 2, promising to set up a 'gig workers welfare board' with a Rs 3,000 crore seed money allotment.

The party stated that a new transparent policy will be rolled out for out-source employment. This is to mandate a minimum hourly wage for all gig and organised workers in domestic and personal care, logistics, food delivery, e-pharmacy, transportation and other relevant sectors. Rajasthan was the first state to announce a welfare board and separate fund for gig workers.

It has also pledged to set up tech parks in Mysuru, Mangalore and Hubbali - Dharwad to create one lakh employment opportunities and invest Rs 100 crore to support businesses that solve societal issues in Karnataka such as housing, flooding, waste management and zero carbon transport. The party manifesto also stated that they will develop world-class fintech innovation hubs and incubation parks in Devanahalli and Davangere.