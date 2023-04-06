Congress announces second list of candidates for Karnataka assembly elections

The Congress party is out with its second list of 42 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Karnataka. The elections, announced by the Election Commission to be held on May 10, are witnessing campaigning in full swing.

Out of the 42 seats, the party has marked Melukote constituency for Sarvodaya Karnataka Party. The party had announced 124 names in its first candidate list that it released last month.

The Congress is seeking to wrest power from the BJP in the southern state.

In the first list, Congress announced that state party president DK Shivakumar will be contesting from the Kanakapura constituency. Priyank Kharge will be contesting from Chitapur (SC) constituency.

With 224 Assembly seats, Karnataka currently has 119 members of the ruling BJP, 75 members of Congress, and 28 members of its ally JD(S). The polling would take place in a single phase on May 10, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said on Wednesday. The BJP-led state government, being led by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is also putting in efforts to return to power and stressing the Kannadigas issue.

Moneycontrol News