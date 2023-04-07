Karnataka Assembly polls: Siddaramiah attacks BJP again over Amul's entry into state

As the Karnataka assembly elections approach, the BJP and Congress are engaged in a war of words with the latter accusing the ruling party of selling off or merging Karnataka-based companies.

In the latest such development, Siddaramaiah – the former Karnataka chief minister and Leader of Opposition in the legislative assembly – has cautioned the people of the state to “beware of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and their double engine government”.

Urging the people of Karnataka to “save” the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) – the state’s dairy cooperative that sells milk products under the brand name ‘Nandini’ – the Congress leader wrote on Twitter: “They will sell all the assets belonging to Kannadigas. After destroying our banks, they are now determined to destroy Nandini KMF - a brand built by our farmers.”

By banks, Siddaramaiah was referring to the merger between Karnataka-based Vijaya Bank with the Bank of Baroda in 2019.

He said that the state's milk production has been affected since the day the Union cooperative minister spoke about the possibility of a merger between KMF and Gujarat's dairy-based cooperative society Amul. The Congress leader claimed that Amul is trying to gain a back-door entry into the state as "Kannadigas vocally opposed the idea of the merger". He said: "Nandini's milk and curd supply to retail was less in the last few days & now Amul is slyly entering the market."

