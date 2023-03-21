 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
AAP unveils first list of Karnataka Assembly elections candidates

Mar 21, 2023 / 10:41 AM IST

The Aam Aadmi Party plans to field candidates in all 224 Assembly seats in Karnataka in a bid to increase its presence in the state.

In a bid to increase its presence nationally, Aam Aadmi Party released its first list of candidates for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly bypolls.

The list released on March 20, comprises of 80 candidates who will contest the Assembly elections scheduled for next month. The party plans to field candidates in all 224 Assembly seats in the state.

The list released by the Aam Aadmi Party includes renrenowned people such as Supreme Court lawyer Brijesh Kalappa, who will contest from Chickpet, former Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officer K Mathai (Shanti Nagar), BT Naganna (Rajajinagar), Mohan Dasari (C V Raman Nagar), Shanthala Damle (Mahalakshmi Layout), and Ajay Gowda from Padmanabhanagar, according to a report by the Hindustan Times.

The party is also fielding Sharatchandra Reddy from the Channapatna constituency, who is a relative of Congress state president DK Shivakumar.