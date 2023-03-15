 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Karnataka Assembly Polls: PM Narendra Modi says state ‘powerhouse of development’, slams Congress

Moneycontrol News
Mar 15, 2023 / 04:04 PM IST

After his visit, on March 13, the prime minister also tweeted: “Karnataka is a powerhouse of development and the “engine of high-tech India”

Earlier in the day, Modi threw flower petals back at the cheering crowd at several places as he was given a rousing welcome during a massive road show in the district headquarters city of Mandya. (Source: PIB)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Karnataka on March 12 ahead of the state’s upcoming Assembly Elections in May 2023, where he held public meetings at Mandya (Old Mysuru) and Dharwad (north Karnataka).

Recalling his visit to Mandya in Karnataka, Modi said it was “amazing” and that he will always “cherish” the people’s affection. After his visit, on March 13, the prime minister also tweeted: “Karnataka is a powerhouse of development, contributing to the nation in so many sectors. It is an honour to serve the people of this great state.”

Speaking at the IIT campus in Dharwad, he called the state the “engine of high-tech India” and dedicated the institute to the nation. IIT-Dharwad’s foundation stone was laid by Modi in February 2019.

Pot-shots at Congress & Rahul Gandhi