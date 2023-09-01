Yoga to improve digestion: These poses can help relieve acidity

10 yoga asanas to get relief from acidity

By Priyanka Roshan, Sept 1, 2023

It is known for its ability to stabilize the mind & heal digestive problems. Vajrasana increases blood flow to the stomach & intestines, improves digestion, & reduces acidity.

Vajrasana (Thunderbolt Pose)

1

This pose stretches the stomach & intestines, helping to relieve bloating & improve digestion.

Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)

2

(Video: Pexels)

This pose aids digestion & stimulates kidney activity. It involves sitting on a mat with the legs extended forward & then bending forward until the nose touches the knees.

Paschimottanasana (Seated forward bend)

3

This pose helps massage the stomach & spine, promotes better digestion & relieves flatulence.

Marjaryasana (Cat/Cow pose)

4

This breathing exercise involves rapid exhalation & passive inhalation, which helps improve digestion & reduce acidity.

Kapalbhati Pranayama (Skull Shining Breath)

5

This pose helps with hyperacidity & improves digestion by stretching the stomach & intestines.

Ustrasana (Camel Pose)

6

This pose calms the mind & effectively deals with acidity by stretching the back & the stomach.

Halasana (Plough Pose)

7

(Video: Pexels)

As the name suggests, this pose is great for relieving bloating. It involves lying on the back, folding the legs & bringing the knees to the chest.

Pawanmuktasana (Wind Relief Pose)

8

Although not specifically mentioned in context, this pose is known to promote relaxation & stimulate digestion.

Supta Badhakonasana (Reclining Butterfly Pose)

9

This restful pose helps calm the mind & improve digestion.

Viparita Karani (Legs-up-the-Wall Pose)

10

Next: 7 foods you should avoid blending in blender
Thanks For Reading !
Find out More