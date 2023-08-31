7 foods you should avoid blending in blender
Foods you should never put in blender
Moneycontrol News, Aug 31, 2023
HOT LIQUIDS
When blending hot liquids, the steam can build up pressure that can cause explosions when the blender lid is opened.
ICE CUBES
while many blenders are capable of crushing ice, using too many ice cubes or very large pieces can stress the blades and motor.
FIBROUS VEGETABLES
Some vegetables, such as celery or tough kale stalks, are difficult to puree smoothly & may leave fibrous or stringy pieces in the mixture.
WHOLE SPICES
Large, whole spices such as cinnamon sticks or nutmeg can put a lot of stress on the blades & may not be properly chopped.
LARGE SEEDS
Hard seeds or pits from fruits such as peaches, apricots or avocados can damage the blades of the blender. Remove them before blending.
DRY GRAINS
Extremely hard and dry grains such as uncooked rice or popcorn kernels can dull the blades.
PROCESSED CHEESE
Heavily processed cheese can become rubbery and stick to the blades, affecting the blending process.
