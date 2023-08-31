The 10 most anticipated movies coming to theatres in September 2023
10 movies coming to theatres in September 2023
By Priyanka Roshan, Aug 31, 2023
Mystery of the Tattoo
Release date: Sept 1
Cast: Rohit Raaj, Arjun Rampal, Daisy Shah
(Image: IMDB)
jawan
Release date: Sept 7
Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi
(Image: IMDB)
The Nun II
Release date: Sept 8
Cast: Bonnie Aarons, Taissa Farmiga, Anna Popplewell
(Image: IMDB)
sri
Release date: Sept 15
Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Alaya F, Jyotika
(Image: IMDB)
the great indian family
Release date: Sept 22
Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Manushi Chhillar, Kumud Mishra
(Image: IMDB)
sukhee
Release date: Sept 22
Cast: Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Amit Sadh, Chaitannya Choudhry
(Image: IMDB)
expend4bles
Release date: Sept 22
Cast: Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Megan Fox
(Image: IMDB)
the vaccine war
Release date: Sept 28
Cast: Anupam Kher, Nana Patekar, Pallavi Joshi
(Image: IMDB)
the creator
Release date: Sept 29
Cast: John David Washington, Ken Watanabe, Gemma Chan
(Image: IMDB)
Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie
Release date: Sept 29
(Image: IMDB)
