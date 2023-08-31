The 10 most anticipated movies coming to theatres in September 2023

10 movies coming to theatres in September 2023

By Priyanka Roshan, Aug 31, 2023

Mystery of the Tattoo

Release date: Sept 1

Cast: Rohit Raaj, Arjun Rampal, Daisy Shah

jawan

Release date: Sept 7

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi

The Nun II

Release date: Sept 8

Cast: Bonnie Aarons, Taissa Farmiga, Anna Popplewell

sri

Release date: Sept 15

Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Alaya F, Jyotika

the great indian family

Release date: Sept 22

Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Manushi Chhillar, Kumud Mishra

sukhee

Release date: Sept 22

Cast: Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Amit Sadh, Chaitannya Choudhry

expend4bles

Release date: Sept 22

Cast: Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Megan Fox

the vaccine war

Release date: Sept 28

Cast: Anupam Kher, Nana Patekar, Pallavi Joshi

the creator

Release date: Sept 29

Cast: John David Washington, Ken Watanabe, Gemma Chan

Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie

Release date: Sept 29

