Why you should not ignore that Rajma bowl
Rajma is an excellent choice for those wanting to lose weight.
They are an excellent source of plant-based protein, can cut your cravings and regulate your apetite
A 100-gram serving of rajma gives around 15.2 grams of dietary fibre as per USDA. This is good for gut health
Kidney beans have a low glycemic index can prevent blood sugar spikes.
Rich in minerals and antioxidants, it is good for your heart.
You can have rajma chawal occassionally but avoid too much oil/ ghee/ butter/ cream while preparing it.
Include them in salad to boost your nutrient intake
Next:
10 superfoods you should eat for healthy hair
Thanks For Reading !
Find out More