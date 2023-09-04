10 superfoods you should eat for healthy hair
By Priyanka Roshan, Sept 4, 2023
Salmon
High in omega-3 fatty acids, which nourish the scalp & promote hair growth.
Eggs
Provide biotin, a B-vitamin essential for hair health, & protein for hair structure.
Blueberries
Packed with antioxidants to protect hair follicles.
Spinach
High in iron, crucial for preventing hair loss due to iron deficiency.
Sweet Potatoes
Rich in beta-carotene, a precursor to vitamin A, vital for a healthy scalp.
Avocado
Packed with healthy fats, vitamin E, and vitamin C for hair hydration & growth.
Walnuts
Contain omega-3 fatty acids & biotin for hair strength & shine.
Flaxseeds
A source of omega-3s & lignans that help reduce hair breakage.
Red Bell Peppers
Rich in vitamin C, which aids in collagen production & supports the overall health of hair and scalp.
Almond
Good source of biotin, vitamin E & healthy fats which can promote hair growth & maintain scalp health.
