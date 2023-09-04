10 superfoods you should eat for healthy hair

By Priyanka Roshan, Sept 4, 2023

Salmon

High in omega-3 fatty acids, which nourish the scalp & promote hair growth.

Eggs

Provide biotin, a B-vitamin essential for hair health, & protein for hair structure.

Blueberries

Packed with antioxidants to protect hair follicles.

Spinach

High in iron, crucial for preventing hair loss due to iron deficiency.

Sweet Potatoes

Rich in beta-carotene, a precursor to vitamin A, vital for a healthy scalp.

Avocado

Packed with healthy fats, vitamin E, and vitamin C for hair hydration & growth.

Walnuts

Contain omega-3 fatty acids & biotin for hair strength & shine.

Flaxseeds

A source of omega-3s & lignans that help reduce hair breakage.

Red Bell Peppers

Rich in vitamin C, which aids in collagen production & supports the overall health of hair and scalp.

Almond

Good source of biotin, vitamin E & healthy fats which can promote hair growth & maintain scalp health.
