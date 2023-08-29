What makes Onam Sadhya so special

Sadhya is a traditional vegetarian Kerala meal served on a banana leaf. It is an essential part of the 10-day Onam festivities.
Sadhya has 26 dishes. Here’s what all a good Sadhya spread has
You cannot have a Sadhya without the crispy Pappadam, which is made from rice flour
Upperi or Banana Chips are essential for this traditional feast
The sweeter version of banana chips, it is deep-fried, coated in jaggery syrup cardamom, cumin and dry ginger added for flavours.
Made from ginger, tamarind and jaggery, you fill find it in all Kerala households during this time of the year.
Made with raw mango and coconut milk, this adds spice to Sadhya
Is basically sour lemon pickle for that extra flavour
Yogurt-based, this is made either with pineapple or bitter gourd and grated coconut.
Is white or ash gourd and red beans with coconut milk added
Made with pumpkin, red beans, and coconut.
A mix of 13 vegetable varieties with coconut oil and curry leaves added to it
Made with cabbage and carrots or beans with grated coconut
Rice or mostly red rice. Essential for Sadhya
Has plain moong dal topped with ghee, red chillies, and black sesame seeds
Made with curd and a vegetable of your choice, can be pumpkin or cucumber
Made with raw bananas, black chana and grated coconut
Dessert made with milk, dry fruits, and rice ada