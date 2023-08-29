What makes Onam Sadhya so special

Sadhya is a traditional vegetarian Kerala meal served on a banana leaf. It is an essential part of the 10-day Onam festivities.

A must have

Sadhya has 26 dishes. Here’s what all a good Sadhya spread has

26 items in all

You cannot have a Sadhya without the crispy Pappadam, which is made from rice flour

Pappadam

Upperi or Banana Chips are essential for this traditional feast

Upperi

The sweeter version of banana chips, it is deep-fried, coated in jaggery syrup cardamom, cumin and dry ginger added for flavours.

Sharkara varatti

Made from ginger, tamarind and jaggery, you fill find it in all Kerala households during this time of the year.

Inji curry

Made with raw mango and coconut milk, this adds spice to Sadhya

Mango curry

Is basically sour lemon pickle for that extra flavour

Naranga curry

Yogurt-based, this is made either with pineapple or bitter gourd and grated coconut.

Pachadi

Is white or ash gourd and red beans with coconut milk added

Olan

Made with pumpkin, red beans, and coconut.

Ellisheri

A mix of  13 vegetable varieties with coconut oil and curry leaves added to it

Avial

Made with cabbage and carrots or beans with grated coconut

Thoran

Rice or mostly red rice. Essential for Sadhya

Chor

Has plain moong dal topped with ghee, red chillies, and black sesame seeds

Parripu curry

Made with curd and a vegetable of your choice, can be pumpkin or cucumber

Pulissery

Made with raw bananas, black chana and grated coconut

Kootu Curry

Dessert made with milk, dry fruits, and rice ada

Palada Pradhaman
