Dhyan Chand, the Indian who stood up to Hitler
In the 1936 Olympics, the Indian hockey team was creating an unbelievable sort of frenzy in Berlin.
France felt the brunt of India’s might in the semi-final, especially from Major Dhyan Chand, who scored four of team’s 10 goals to annihilate the European powerhouse.
The stage was set for India to take on hosts Germany on August 15. The mood inside the Indian camp was of fear. The reason being Adolf Hitler was scheduled to watch the game
Come the fateful day, Dhyan Chand ran riot in front of the fuhrer, and what followed next holds much more importance that just an Olympic gold
Dhyan Chand, called the wizard of hockey, scored six goals against Germans as India had won 8-1. Hitler offered him a job in the German Army
Many feared if Dhyan Chand refused the offer Hitler might shoot him.
Dhyan Chand told Hilter that India was not for sale. To this, Hitler saluted him and gave him the title of ‘Wizard of Hockey’.
Legend has it that Dhyan Chand for speed wore rubber soled sneakers sacrificing conventional spike boots on grass field. It helped him dribble at great speed.
August 29 is celebrated as National Sports Day, which is Major Dhyan Chand’s 118th birth anniversary
