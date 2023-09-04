What are millets? Different types of millet & their health benefits
By Priyanka Roshan, Sept 4, 2023
Millet is a group of small-seeded grains that have been cultivated for thousands of years & are known for their nutritional benefits.
Millet is low in calories & contains a lot of fiber, which helps with weight loss & control, promotes healthy digestion & can prevent constipation.
By including millet in your diet, you can enjoy a wide range of health benefits & add variety to your meals. Here are some common types of millet & their health benefits.
Pearl Millet (Bajra)
It is rich in essential components such as protein, fiber, phosphorus, magnesium & iron. It aids digestion, prevents constipation, helps control diabetes & aids weight loss.
Finger Millet (Ragi)
It is a rich source of good carbohydrates & contains a lot of fiber, which helps maintain blood sugar & cholesterol levels. It is rich in calcium, amino acids & vitamin D & helps strengthen bones & improve the immune system.
Foxtail Millet (Kangni)
It is rich in fiber, protein, healthy microorganisms & contains little fat. It helps keep our bodies strong & immune, helps control blood sugar & cholesterol levels.
Proso millet (Barri)
Also known as common millet, it is low in fat, very rich in carbohydrates & vitamin B6. It can help lower cholesterol & move food quickly through the digestive system.
Barnyard Millet (Sanwa/Sama)
It is a good source of highly digestible protein while having the lowest calorie density compared to all other grains. It is gluten-free & suitable for people with gluten sensitivity.