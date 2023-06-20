The 7 jobs in India that AI could KILL
By Moneycontrol.com
AI poses risk to content creation. Writing, editing, technical writing are some of the areas that could see more AI intervention in the months to come. While the number of people required to do content jobs may get impacted, fact checks and supervision is something that will improve in scope
IT
Graphic designers, developers, programmers and coders face AI threat. However, there is some cover for those involved in innovative and complex tabulations. This segment is a high-risk area, according to some experts.
Customer service
Chatbots in banking, healthcare and e-commerce have already made several manual tasks redundant. With generative AI, servicing is also expected to see dismissals.
Finance
AI tools and roboadvisers are already in use but Gen-AI can impact activities that cover data, personalised money advice.
Legal
Research, analysis and summarising may see pink slips. Gen-AI may impact lower-level jobs in this sector but it can also improve productivity and efficiency
HR
Gen-AI can easily go through resumes and spot candidates with greater ease. While this sector still requires human interaction, expect reduction in workforce where interactions are minimal.
Education
Gen-AI can explain concepts, grade tests and check homework. It is suitable for online education, can create course modules and provide tutions. It’s use in higher education may trigger job losses
What should one do?
Future-proof your abilities is the advice experts give by adapting to AI developments and learning relevant skills. One can learn to either monitor and handle AI tools, or acquire niche expertise