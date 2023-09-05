Teachers’ Day 2023: Bollywood films to celebrate teacher-student bond
By Priyanka Roshan, Sept 5, 2023
Teacher’s Day is celebrated to honour teachers or educators. In India, the day is celebrated every year on September 5 to commemorate the birthday of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, a renowned philosopher & second President of India.
This day recognizes the hard work, dedication & commitment of teachers in shaping the future of students. Bollywood has produced many films that express the special bond between teachers & students. Take a look at some…
Based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar, this film shows his journey of guiding underprivileged students to pass the difficult IIT entrance exams.
Super 30 (2019)
Featuring Rani Mukerji as a teacher with Tourette syndrome, the film portrays her journey in teaching underprivileged students.
Hichki (2018)
This heartwarming film revolves around a teacher who changes the lives of his students, especially a boy struggling with difficult circumstances at home.
Stanley Ka Dabba (2011)
Film revolves around a dyslexic child who struggles with academic problems until he meets an art teacher who helps him discover his true potential.
Taare Zameen Par (2007)
Starring Amitabh Bachchan & Rani Mukerji, “Black” tells the story of a blind, deaf & mute girl & her relationship with her teacher who helps her overcome her disabilities.
Black (2005)
The film tells the story of a deaf & dumb aspiring cricketer & his journey to achieve his dreams with the help of his supportive coach.
Iqbal (2005)
