Raksha Bandhan 2023: 3-course vegetarian meal for family

Moneycontrol News August 27, 2023
Raksha Bandhan is a momentous festival in India and celebrates the bond between a brother and sister.
This year, Raksha Bandhan is on August 30 and the countdown has already begun. So, here’s an easy, 3-course vegetarian meal you can prepare for friends and family visiting your house.
To start off, you can prepare Dal ki Pakodi with Coriander and Mint Chutney as an appetizer to serve your guests.
Dal Fry is a super easy but incredibly tasty lentil dish that goes well with steamed white rice and hot rotis. Just cook some “arhar” dal with salt and turmeric and prepare a spicy “tadka” for extra flavour.
To go with the dal, you can also make Matar Paneer as your main gravy dish and Jeera Aloo as a dry, side dish.
Raita and a simple Cucumber and Onion Salad goes best with a simple yet tasty vegetarian thali.
For dessert, a delicious bowl of Phirni or Kheer and assorted sweets will be a perfect end to a great meal.